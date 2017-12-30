ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الأحد، 31 - ديسمبر - 2017 الساعة 12:24:50ص
الرئيس الصماد يلتقي وزير الإدارة المحلية وأمين العاصمة
التقى الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى بصنعاء اليوم وزير الإدارة المحلية علي بن علي القيسي وأمين العاصمة حمود محمد عباد .
كوريا الشمالية تؤكد عزمها مواصلة زيادة قوتها النووية
أكدت كوريا الشمالية اليوم السبت عزمها مواصلة زيادة قوتها النووية .. رافضة العقوبات والإجراءات الأمريكية الأحادية لوقف برنامجها النووي والصاروخي.
المؤشر نيكي يبدأ تعاملات طوكيو دون تغيير عن الإقفال السابق
بدأ المؤشر نيكي القياسي تعاملات بورصة طوكيو للأوراق المالية اليوم الخميس دون تغيير عن مستوى الإقفال السابق.
السويسري المخضرم فيدرر يفوز في بداية موسمه على حساب الياباني سوغيتا
حقق السويسري المخضرم روجيه فيدرر فوزاً اليوم السبت في بداية موسمه على حساب الياباني يويشي سوغيتا في انطلاق منافسات كأس هوبمان للمنتخبات المختلطة .
كسر زحف لمرتزقة الجيش السعودي بنجران
عملية نوعية على مواقع للمرتزقة بموزع وإحراق آلية في بير باشا بتعز
مصدر بالخارجية يندد بتصريحات وزير الدفاع الأمريكي
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Army kills 4 Saudi soldiers in Najran. Jizan, Asir
[30/ديسمبر/2017]
JIZAN, Dec 30 (Saba) – The sniper units of the army and popular forces killed four Saudi soldiers on Sauterday in Saudi military sites in Najran, Jizan, and Asir borders provinces, a military official told Saba.

Two of the Saudi soldiers were killed at the sites of Raqabat Sahwah in Raboaa area, and one in Qaim Zabid site of Asir border province, and the another one was snipped in Hajelah site of Najran province, the official added.

Moreover, the artillery army and popular fores fired gatherings of Saudi soldiers in Al-makhrog Al-kabeer, behind Eshaa Triangle, and Khadhraa outlet in Najran.
Also, the artillery shellings were fired in Saudi aggression soldiers and mercenaries' sites in Qua village.

The artillery shelling infilcted the saudi enemy heavy damage and
caused direct casualties.

Sameera H.-zak
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يشن خمس غارات على منطقة المزرق بحجة
[30/ديسمبر/2017]
وزارة حقوق الإنسان تدين استمرار العدوان في استهداف المدنيين
[30/ديسمبر/2017]
الصحة تدين جرائم العدوان بمديرتي الخوخة والجراحي بالحديدة
[30/ديسمبر/2017]
طيران العدوان يدمر منزلين بمديرية صرواح بمأرب
[30/ديسمبر/2017]
وقفة بمديرية الجبين بريمة للتنديد بجرائم العدوان
[30/ديسمبر/2017]
