Army kills 4 Saudi soldiers in Najran. Jizan, Asir [30/ديسمبر/2017]

JIZAN, Dec 30 (Saba) – The sniper units of the army and popular forces killed four Saudi soldiers on Sauterday in Saudi military sites in Najran, Jizan, and Asir borders provinces, a military official told Saba.



Two of the Saudi soldiers were killed at the sites of Raqabat Sahwah in Raboaa area, and one in Qaim Zabid site of Asir border province, and the another one was snipped in Hajelah site of Najran province, the official added.



Moreover, the artillery army and popular fores fired gatherings of Saudi soldiers in Al-makhrog Al-kabeer, behind Eshaa Triangle, and Khadhraa outlet in Najran.

Also, the artillery shellings were fired in Saudi aggression soldiers and mercenaries' sites in Qua village.



The artillery shelling infilcted the saudi enemy heavy damage and

caused direct casualties.



Sameera H.-zak

