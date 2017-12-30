Report: Saudi aggression conducts 50+ airstrikes, killing 6 civilians in 24 hours [30/ديسمبر/2017]



SANAA, Dec 30 (Saba) – The US-backed Saudi-led aggression warplanes launched over fifty air strikes on last Friday, killing at least six Yemeni civilians, and one was injured on Saada and Jawf provinces, officials, and medics told Saba.



In Saada province, about 242 km to northwest of Capital Sanaa, Four civilians, including a child, were killed when the aggression warplane launched an airstrike on their house in Ghamer border district, and causing damages to residents’ houses.





Also in Saada, the aggression fighter jet launched a raid on a car in Bani Sayah area of Razih border district, which led to death of two civilians, and another airstrike on a well-drilling rig in Aal-Ammar area of Safraa district, resulting in the injury of a civilian.



In addition, the Saudi aggression warplanes launched three strikes on Shada border district, four air raids on Baqim district, three airstrikes hit Dhaher district, and ten air strikes on separate areas in Kotaf district.





Meanwhile, Saudi enemy artillery and missile forces shelled Razih border district.



In Jawf province, about 127 km to northeast of the Capital Sanaa, the Saudi aggression warplanes waged over 25 strikes during the attempt of Saudi mercenaries and soliders’infiltration.





Writing by Sameera al-Mahdi, Editing by Zak





