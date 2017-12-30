ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: الأحد، 31 - ديسمبر - 2017 الساعة 12:24:50ص
الرئيس الصماد يلتقي وزير الإدارة المحلية وأمين العاصمة
التقى الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى بصنعاء اليوم وزير الإدارة المحلية علي بن علي القيسي وأمين العاصمة حمود محمد عباد .
كوريا الشمالية تؤكد عزمها مواصلة زيادة قوتها النووية
أكدت كوريا الشمالية اليوم السبت عزمها مواصلة زيادة قوتها النووية .. رافضة العقوبات والإجراءات الأمريكية الأحادية لوقف برنامجها النووي والصاروخي.
المؤشر نيكي يبدأ تعاملات طوكيو دون تغيير عن الإقفال السابق
بدأ المؤشر نيكي القياسي تعاملات بورصة طوكيو للأوراق المالية اليوم الخميس دون تغيير عن مستوى الإقفال السابق.
السويسري المخضرم فيدرر يفوز في بداية موسمه على حساب الياباني سوغيتا
حقق السويسري المخضرم روجيه فيدرر فوزاً اليوم السبت في بداية موسمه على حساب الياباني يويشي سوغيتا في انطلاق منافسات كأس هوبمان للمنتخبات المختلطة .
آخر الأخبار:
كسر زحف لمرتزقة الجيش السعودي بنجران
عملية نوعية على مواقع للمرتزقة بموزع وإحراق آلية في بير باشا بتعز
مصدر بالخارجية يندد بتصريحات وزير الدفاع الأمريكي
مصدر بالخارجية يندد بتصريحات وزير الدفاع الأمريكي
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  Reports
Report: Saudi aggression conducts 50+ airstrikes, killing 6 civilians in 24 hours
[30/ديسمبر/2017]

SANAA, Dec 30 (Saba) – The US-backed Saudi-led aggression warplanes launched over fifty air strikes on last Friday, killing at least six Yemeni civilians, and one was injured on Saada and Jawf provinces, officials, and medics told Saba.

In Saada province, about 242 km to northwest of Capital Sanaa, Four civilians, including a child, were killed when the aggression warplane launched an airstrike on their house in Ghamer border district, and causing damages to residents’ houses.


Also in Saada, the aggression fighter jet launched a raid on a car in Bani Sayah area of Razih border district, which led to death of two civilians, and another airstrike on a well-drilling rig in Aal-Ammar area of Safraa district, resulting in the injury of a civilian.

In addition, the Saudi aggression warplanes launched three strikes on Shada border district, four air raids on Baqim district, three airstrikes hit Dhaher district, and ten air strikes on separate areas in Kotaf district.


Meanwhile, Saudi enemy artillery and missile forces shelled Razih border district.

In Jawf province, about 127 km to northeast of the Capital Sanaa, the Saudi aggression warplanes waged over 25 strikes during the attempt of Saudi mercenaries and soliders’infiltration.


Writing by Sameera al-Mahdi, Editing by Zak


Saba
  المزيد من (Reports)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يشن خمس غارات على منطقة المزرق بحجة
[30/ديسمبر/2017]
وزارة حقوق الإنسان تدين استمرار العدوان في استهداف المدنيين
[30/ديسمبر/2017]
الصحة تدين جرائم العدوان بمديرتي الخوخة والجراحي بالحديدة
[30/ديسمبر/2017]
طيران العدوان يدمر منزلين بمديرية صرواح بمأرب
[30/ديسمبر/2017]
وقفة بمديرية الجبين بريمة للتنديد بجرائم العدوان
[30/ديسمبر/2017]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2017، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by