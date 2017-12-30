Army attacks locations of Saudi-paid mercenaries in Jawf [30/ديسمبر/2017]



JAWF, Dec. 30 (Saba) – The army and popular forces carried out on Saturday an attack on sites of the Saudi-paid mercenaries in al-Ghail district of Jawf province, a military official told Saba.



The official confirmed that a number of mercenaries were killed or wounded in the attack, which targeted their locations in Tabbat al-Qannaseen (snipers hill), west of al-Ghail district.



The attack was preceded by artillery bombing on the mercenaries’ barricades and fortifications, the official added.



BA



Saba