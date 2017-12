Update: Over 20 citizens killed in US-Saudi airstrikes on Hodeida [30/ديسمبر/2017]



HODEIDA, Dec. 30 (Saba) – At least 20 citizens were killed in US-Saudi airstrikes targeted cars in al-Jarrahi district of Hodeida province, a local official told Saba on Saturday.



The official said the enemy's warplanes hit three cars near to a restaurant at the entrance of al-Jarrahi district, killing more than 20 citizens in an initial toll.



BA



Saba