US-Saudi airstrikes kill, injure civilians in Hodeida [30/ديسمبر/2017]



HODEIDA, Dec. 30 (Saba) – A number of citizens were killed and others injured due to airstrikes of the US-Saudi aggression warplanes on al-Jarrahi district of Hodeida province, a local official told Saba on Saturday.



The official said the hostile airstrikes hit a popular souk, leaving a number of dead and wounded among citizens



