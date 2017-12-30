Yemen calls British house, Labor Party to pressure to stop aggression war [30/ديسمبر/2017]



SANAA, Dec 30 (Saba) – Parliament speaker Yahya Ali Al-Raey has called on the British house of commons and Labor Party to pressure on the Saudi-led aggression coalition to end its war against the Yemeni people, in a letter seen by Saba.



He said the aggression used all war crimes and closed all sea, land and air ports of Yemen.



He called in his letter the British house of commons to intervene in resolving the crisis by pressing these countries to stop the war against Yemen.





