آخر تحديث: السبت، 30 - ديسمبر - 2017 الساعة 06:06:48م
الرئيس الصماد يلتقي وزير الإدارة المحلية وأمين العاصمة
التقى الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى بصنعاء اليوم وزير الإدارة المحلية علي بن علي القيسي وأمين العاصمة حمود محمد عباد .
كوريا الشمالية تؤكد عزمها مواصلة زيادة قوتها النووية
أكدت كوريا الشمالية اليوم السبت عزمها مواصلة زيادة قوتها النووية .. رافضة العقوبات والإجراءات الأمريكية الأحادية لوقف برنامجها النووي والصاروخي.
المؤشر نيكي يبدأ تعاملات طوكيو دون تغيير عن الإقفال السابق
بدأ المؤشر نيكي القياسي تعاملات بورصة طوكيو للأوراق المالية اليوم الخميس دون تغيير عن مستوى الإقفال السابق.
السويسري المخضرم فيدرر يفوز في بداية موسمه على حساب الياباني سوغيتا
حقق السويسري المخضرم روجيه فيدرر فوزاً اليوم السبت في بداية موسمه على حساب الياباني يويشي سوغيتا في انطلاق منافسات كأس هوبمان للمنتخبات المختلطة .
مصرع وإصابة عددا من مرتزقة العدوان بعملية هجومية بمديرية الغيل بالجوف
تدشين حملة تطعيم ضد وباء الدفتيريا في مذيخرة بإب
مصدر محلي بالحداء بذمار ينفي وجود اشتباكات
الرئيس الروسي يؤكد مواصلة وقوف بلاده إلى جانب سورية للحفاظ على وحدتها
  International
Yemen calls British house, Labor Party to pressure to stop aggression war
[30/ديسمبر/2017]

SANAA, Dec 30 (Saba) – Parliament speaker Yahya Ali Al-Raey has called on the British house of commons and Labor Party to pressure on the Saudi-led aggression coalition to end its war against the Yemeni people, in a letter seen by Saba.

He said the aggression used all war crimes and closed all sea, land and air ports of Yemen.

He called in his letter the British house of commons to intervene in resolving the crisis by pressing these countries to stop the war against Yemen.


Amal/Zak


saba
