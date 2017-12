10 airstrikes hit Saada [30/ديسمبر/2017]

SAADA, Dec 30 (Saba) – The US–backed Saudi aggression warplanes waged ten air strikes on separate areas in Saada province overnight, an official told Saba on Saturday.



The airstrikes targeted Kotaf district.



Meanwhile, enemy Saudi artillery and missile forces shelled Razih border district, the official added.



