آخر تحديث: السبت، 30 - ديسمبر - 2017 الساعة 06:06:48م
الرئيس الصماد يلتقي وزير الإدارة المحلية وأمين العاصمة
التقى الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى بصنعاء اليوم وزير الإدارة المحلية علي بن علي القيسي وأمين العاصمة حمود محمد عباد .
كوريا الشمالية تؤكد عزمها مواصلة زيادة قوتها النووية
أكدت كوريا الشمالية اليوم السبت عزمها مواصلة زيادة قوتها النووية .. رافضة العقوبات والإجراءات الأمريكية الأحادية لوقف برنامجها النووي والصاروخي.
المؤشر نيكي يبدأ تعاملات طوكيو دون تغيير عن الإقفال السابق
بدأ المؤشر نيكي القياسي تعاملات بورصة طوكيو للأوراق المالية اليوم الخميس دون تغيير عن مستوى الإقفال السابق.
السويسري المخضرم فيدرر يفوز في بداية موسمه على حساب الياباني سوغيتا
حقق السويسري المخضرم روجيه فيدرر فوزاً اليوم السبت في بداية موسمه على حساب الياباني يويشي سوغيتا في انطلاق منافسات كأس هوبمان للمنتخبات المختلطة .
مصرع وإصابة عددا من مرتزقة العدوان بعملية هجومية بمديرية الغيل بالجوف
تدشين حملة تطعيم ضد وباء الدفتيريا في مذيخرة بإب
مصدر محلي بالحداء بذمار ينفي وجود اشتباكات
الرئيس الروسي يؤكد مواصلة وقوف بلاده إلى جانب سورية للحفاظ على وحدتها
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Artillery force targets gatherings of Saudi army in Najran, Jizan
[30/ديسمبر/2017]

NAJRAN, Dec 30 (Saba) – The artillery force of the army and popular committees continued shelling the locations and gatherings of the Saudi army in Najran and Jizan border cities, a military official told Saba on Saturday.

The artillery shelling targeted troops of Saudi soldiers in al–Sodais Rakabah site and off al- Khadhra border crossing in Najran, the military official said.

It also targeted gatherings of Saudi soldiers in al-Qarn and al-Kars sites and in the west of Hamidha village, meanwhile a Saudi soldier was shot dead by the army snipers in Mostahdath site east of Jahfan in Jizan, the official also said.

Meanwhile, the US–backed Saudi aggression warplanes waged strikes on al- Shorfa location in Najran and MBC mountain in Jizan, the official added.


Eman/zak
saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
أكثر من 20 شهيدا بغارات استهدفت ثلاث سيارات في الجراحي بالحديدة
[30/ديسمبر/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن غارتين على العاصمة صنعاء
[30/ديسمبر/2017]
شهداء وجرحى بغارات لطيران العدوان استهدفت سوق بالحديدة
[30/ديسمبر/2017]
طيران العدوان يواصل غاراته الإجرامية على محافظات الجمهورية
[30/ديسمبر/2017]
استشهاد عشر نساء في غارات على مديرية الخوخة بالحديدة
[30/ديسمبر/2017]
