Enemy Military vehicle destroyed, crew killed in Jawf [30/ديسمبر/2017]



JAWF, Dec 30 (Saba) – The army and popular committees destroyed a military vehicle full of Saudi- paid mercenaries in Sifr al- Hanaia area in the district of al- Motoon in Jawf province, a military official told Saba on Saturday.



The operation resulted in the destroying of the vehicle and killing of all crew members.



EMAN/Zak

