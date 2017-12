10 women killed in US-Saudi air strikes on Hodeidah [30/ديسمبر/2017]



HODEIDAH, Dec 30 (Saba) – A total of 10 women were killed when US-Saudi fighter jets waged on Saturday morning series of strikes on al-Khokhah district of Hodeidah province, an official told Saba.



The strikes hit a farm of the citizen in east of Qatabah area in the district, killing ten women, the official added.





AA

Saba