Protest rally against Saudi war crimes in Taiz [30/ديسمبر/2017]



TAIZ, Dec 30 (Saba) - A protest rally organized by tribes and sheikhs in al-Taizih district of Taiz province condemned US-Saudi aggression coalition's war crimes against the Yemeni people.



In the rally was attended by Taiz governor Abdu Mohammed al-Janadi, the participants deeply deplored the massacre that committed by the Saudi aggression in al-Himah area in district.



The participants stressed on the need to support the national alignment to confront the aggression and plans that target the Yemeni land.



They called on the United Nations and the international community to press on the aggression states to stop the war and lift the blockade.





AA

Saba