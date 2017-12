Yemen air defenses shoot down spy aircraft [30/ديسمبر/2017]



HAJJA, Dec 30 (Saba) – The Yemeni air defenses of the army and popular committees on Saturday shot down a spy plane of the US-Saudi aggression coalition in Hajjah province, a military official told Saba.



The air defenses shot down the plane in Haradh district.



Mona M./Zak



Saba