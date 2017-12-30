Yemen's hospital in Hajjah to receive aid from humanitarian agencies [30/ديسمبر/2017]



HAJJA, Dec 30 (Saba) – Head of the Republican Hospital in Hajjah province, Dr. Mohammed Assawmali, said several humanitarian agencies would grant aid to help the hospital, in a statement to Saba news agency on Saturday.



He said the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) signed an agreement with hospital to help providing an electricity generator to the hospital.



He also said the ICRC would provide a mortuary in February 2018, according to the agreement.

The official said the hospital also signed an agreement with the World Health Organization (WHO) to grant an oxygen factory to the hospital as an aid, adding that the WHO would implement the factory in next January.



He also said the WHO also would rehabilitate the damage in hospital caused by the US-Saudi aggression airstrikes.



