Dozens of Saudi aggression mercenaries killed in Dhalee [30/ديسمبر/2017]



DHALEE, Dec 30 (Saba) – The army and popular forces carried out a specific operation targeting US-Saudi aggression coalition mercenaries' sites in kah Al-hufe in Moryes district in Dhalee province , a military official told Saba on Saturday.



The attack killed and wounded dozens.





Amal/Zak



saba