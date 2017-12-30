Several Saudi soldiers killed in Jizan [30/ديسمبر/2017]



JIZAN, Dec 30 (Saba) –Several Saudi soldiers were killed and others wounded when the army and popular forces raided on their Saudi military sites in Jizan province, a military official told Saba on Saturday.



The raid targeted the military sites of al-Khel village.



Also, the sniper units of the army and popular forces shot dead a Saudi soldiers in al-Abadih sites.



Meanwhile, the artillery units of the army and popular forces shelled Saudi military gatherings in sites of al-Moana'q and Qa'am Zabid in the province, the official added.





