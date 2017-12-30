ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: السبت، 30 - ديسمبر - 2017 الساعة 06:06:48م
الرئيس الصماد يلتقي وزير الإدارة المحلية وأمين العاصمة
التقى الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى بصنعاء اليوم وزير الإدارة المحلية علي بن علي القيسي وأمين العاصمة حمود محمد عباد .
كوريا الشمالية تؤكد عزمها مواصلة زيادة قوتها النووية
أكدت كوريا الشمالية اليوم السبت عزمها مواصلة زيادة قوتها النووية .. رافضة العقوبات والإجراءات الأمريكية الأحادية لوقف برنامجها النووي والصاروخي.
المؤشر نيكي يبدأ تعاملات طوكيو دون تغيير عن الإقفال السابق
بدأ المؤشر نيكي القياسي تعاملات بورصة طوكيو للأوراق المالية اليوم الخميس دون تغيير عن مستوى الإقفال السابق.
السويسري المخضرم فيدرر يفوز في بداية موسمه على حساب الياباني سوغيتا
حقق السويسري المخضرم روجيه فيدرر فوزاً اليوم السبت في بداية موسمه على حساب الياباني يويشي سوغيتا في انطلاق منافسات كأس هوبمان للمنتخبات المختلطة .
آخر الأخبار:
مصرع وإصابة عددا من مرتزقة العدوان بعملية هجومية بمديرية الغيل بالجوف
تدشين حملة تطعيم ضد وباء الدفتيريا في مذيخرة بإب
مصدر محلي بالحداء بذمار ينفي وجود اشتباكات
الرئيس الروسي يؤكد مواصلة وقوف بلاده إلى جانب سورية للحفاظ على وحدتها
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Several Saudi soldiers killed in Jizan
[30/ديسمبر/2017]

JIZAN, Dec 30 (Saba) –Several Saudi soldiers were killed and others wounded when the army and popular forces raided on their Saudi military sites in Jizan province, a military official told Saba on Saturday.

The raid targeted the military sites of al-Khel village.

Also, the sniper units of the army and popular forces shot dead a Saudi soldiers in al-Abadih sites.

Meanwhile, the artillery units of the army and popular forces shelled Saudi military gatherings in sites of al-Moana'q and Qa'am Zabid in the province, the official added.


AA
Saba
  المزيد من (Saudi Aggression War against Yemen)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
أكثر من 20 شهيدا بغارات استهدفت ثلاث سيارات في الجراحي بالحديدة
[30/ديسمبر/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن غارتين على العاصمة صنعاء
[30/ديسمبر/2017]
شهداء وجرحى بغارات لطيران العدوان استهدفت سوق بالحديدة
[30/ديسمبر/2017]
طيران العدوان يواصل غاراته الإجرامية على محافظات الجمهورية
[30/ديسمبر/2017]
استشهاد عشر نساء في غارات على مديرية الخوخة بالحديدة
[30/ديسمبر/2017]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2017، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by