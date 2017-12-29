Army aborts Saudi-paid mercenaries’ infiltration in Jawf [29/ديسمبر/2017]

JAWF, Dec 29 (Saba) – The army and popular forces repulsed on Friday evening an attempt by Saudi-paid mercenaries to infiltrate under heavy air cover into Khanjer and Mahashemah areas in Khab washaf district of Jawf province, a military official told Saba.



The Saudi-paid mercenaries were inflicted heavy losses upon their ranks during their crawl, the official added.



Meanwhile, the Saudi aggression warplanes waged over 25 strikes during the attempt of infiltration.



Sameera H.-zak





Saba