ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: الجمعة، 29 - ديسمبر - 2017 الساعة 11:32:24م
الرئيس الصماد يزور الشيخ صادق الأحمر في الذكرى العاشرة لرحيل والده
قام الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى اليوم بزيارة إلى الشيخ صادق الأحمر وشقيقه حمير الأحمر وذلك في الذكرى العاشرة لرحيل الشيخ عبدالله بن حسين الأحمر.
مسيرات في المناطق الفلسطينية ضد قرار ترامب وإصابة مواطنين برصاص الاحتلال
شهدت مختلف المدن والبلدات والمخيمات الفلسطينية مسيرات غضب اليوم في جمعة الغضب الرابعة منذ إعلان الرئيس الامريكي دونالد ترمب اعلان مدينة القدس المحتلة عاصمة للكيان الصهيوني، فيما اعتدى جيش الاحتلال على المواطنين الفلسطينيين ما اسفر عن اصابة عدد منهم.
المؤشر نيكي يبدأ تعاملات طوكيو دون تغيير عن الإقفال السابق
بدأ المؤشر نيكي القياسي تعاملات بورصة طوكيو للأوراق المالية اليوم الخميس دون تغيير عن مستوى الإقفال السابق.
الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز..هدف سترلينج يكفي السيتي للفوز على نيوكاسل
حقق المتصدر مانشستر سيتي فوزه الثامن عشر على التوالي في الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز لكرة القدم، بتغلبه على مضيفه نيوكاسل يونايتد بهدف نظيف مساء امس، في الجولة العشرين من عمر المسابقة.
آخر الأخبار:
تدمير آلية عسكرية لمرتزقة العدوان ومصرع طاقمها بالجوف
القوة المدفعية تستهدف تجمعات للجيش السعودي بنجران وجيزان
10 غارات على كتاف وقصف صاروخي ومدفعي على رازح بصعدة
الأجهزة الأمنية بالبيضاء تضبط عناصر تابعة لما يسمى تنظيم القاعدة
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Army aborts Saudi-paid mercenaries’ infiltration in Jawf
[29/ديسمبر/2017]
JAWF, Dec 29 (Saba) – The army and popular forces repulsed on Friday evening an attempt by Saudi-paid mercenaries to infiltrate under heavy air cover into Khanjer and Mahashemah areas in Khab washaf district of Jawf province, a military official told Saba.

The Saudi-paid mercenaries were inflicted heavy losses upon their ranks during their crawl, the official added.

Meanwhile, the Saudi aggression warplanes waged over 25 strikes during the attempt of infiltration.

Sameera H.-zak


Saba
  المزيد من (Saudi Aggression War against Yemen)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
10 غارات على كتاف وقصف صاروخي ومدفعي على رازح بصعدة
[29/ديسمبر/2017]
طيران العدوان يستهدف منازل المواطنين بمديرية صرواح
[29/ديسمبر/2017]
استشهاد وإصابة ثلاثة مواطنين بغارات لطيران العدوان على صعدة
[29/ديسمبر/2017]
استشهاد أربعة مواطنين بغارة استهدفت منزلهم في غمر بصعدة 
[29/ديسمبر/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن 56 غارة على ست محافظات
[29/ديسمبر/2017]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2017، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by