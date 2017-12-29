Army repels Saudi paid mercenaries’ crawl in Nehm [29/ديسمبر/2017]

MARIB, Dec 29 (Saba) - Military heroes and popular committees repulsed on Friday evening an attempt by US-backed Saudi-paid mercenaries to infiltrate towards Tebab Al-Saltaa and Barek areas in Nehm district of Marib province, a military official told Saba.



Also, the Saudi-paid mercenaries were inflicted heavy casualties upon their ranks.



The official said the number of mercenaries had fled, leaving the bodies of their dead.



Sameera H.-zak



