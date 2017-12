3 civilians killed, injured in Saudi airstrikes on Saada [29/ديسمبر/2017]

SAADA, Dec 29 (Saba) - Two civilians on Friday were killed and another one was injured in US-backed Saudi aggression coalition airstrikes on several areas of Saada province, an official told Saba.

The aggression warplane launched a raid on a car in Bani Sayah area of Razih district, which led to death of two civilians.

Also, the air aggression launched a raid on a well-drilling rig in Aal-Ammar area of Safraa district, resulting in the injury of a civilian, Saleh Ahmed Mutlaq.

In addition, the aggression fighter jets launched three strikes on Shada border district, four air raids on Baqem district, and three airstrikes hit Dhaher district, the official added.



Sameera H.-zak