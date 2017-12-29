2 Ballistic missiles hit Saudi-paid mercenaries in Nehm [29/ديسمبر/2017]

MARIB, Dec 29 (Saba) – The missiles force of the army and popular committees fired on Friday two ballistic missiles, Zilzal 1 and Zilzal 2, upon gatherings of US-backed Saudi-paid mercenaries in Nehm frontline of Marib province, a military official told Saba .

The ballistic missile, Zilzal 1 targeted gatherings of the mercenaries in Yam area, and the ballistic missile, Zilzal 2 in Moleh area of Nehm frontline, inflicting heavy losses upon the enemies.



The missiles hit the targets accurately, leaving heavy casualties, the official added.

Sameera H.-zak



Saba