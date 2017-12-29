4 civilians killed in Saudi airstrike on Saada [29/ديسمبر/2017]

SAADA, Dec 29 (Saba) – Four civilians, including a child, on Friday were killed when the US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition warplane launched an airstrike on their house in Ghamer border district of Saada province, a security official told Saba.



The strike caused damages to residents’ houses in Teshdan area of Gamer district.

Yemen condemns the horrific crime, which comes as part of a series of crimes committed by the US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition which flagrantly violated the human rights and international laws.



