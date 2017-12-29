ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الجمعة، 29 - ديسمبر - 2017 الساعة 11:32:24م
الرئيس الصماد يزور الشيخ صادق الأحمر في الذكرى العاشرة لرحيل والده
قام الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى اليوم بزيارة إلى الشيخ صادق الأحمر وشقيقه حمير الأحمر وذلك في الذكرى العاشرة لرحيل الشيخ عبدالله بن حسين الأحمر.
مسيرات في المناطق الفلسطينية ضد قرار ترامب وإصابة مواطنين برصاص الاحتلال
شهدت مختلف المدن والبلدات والمخيمات الفلسطينية مسيرات غضب اليوم في جمعة الغضب الرابعة منذ إعلان الرئيس الامريكي دونالد ترمب اعلان مدينة القدس المحتلة عاصمة للكيان الصهيوني، فيما اعتدى جيش الاحتلال على المواطنين الفلسطينيين ما اسفر عن اصابة عدد منهم.
المؤشر نيكي يبدأ تعاملات طوكيو دون تغيير عن الإقفال السابق
بدأ المؤشر نيكي القياسي تعاملات بورصة طوكيو للأوراق المالية اليوم الخميس دون تغيير عن مستوى الإقفال السابق.
الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز..هدف سترلينج يكفي السيتي للفوز على نيوكاسل
حقق المتصدر مانشستر سيتي فوزه الثامن عشر على التوالي في الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز لكرة القدم، بتغلبه على مضيفه نيوكاسل يونايتد بهدف نظيف مساء امس، في الجولة العشرين من عمر المسابقة.
آخر الأخبار:
تدمير آلية عسكرية لمرتزقة العدوان ومصرع طاقمها بالجوف
القوة المدفعية تستهدف تجمعات للجيش السعودي بنجران وجيزان
10 غارات على كتاف وقصف صاروخي ومدفعي على رازح بصعدة
الأجهزة الأمنية بالبيضاء تضبط عناصر تابعة لما يسمى تنظيم القاعدة
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
4 civilians killed in Saudi airstrike on Saada
[29/ديسمبر/2017]
SAADA, Dec 29 (Saba) – Four civilians, including a child, on Friday were killed when the US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition warplane launched an airstrike on their house in Ghamer border district of Saada province, a security official told Saba.

The strike caused damages to residents’ houses in Teshdan area of Gamer district.
Yemen condemns the horrific crime, which comes as part of a series of crimes committed by the US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition which flagrantly violated the human rights and international laws.

Sameera H.-zak

Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
10 غارات على كتاف وقصف صاروخي ومدفعي على رازح بصعدة
[29/ديسمبر/2017]
طيران العدوان يستهدف منازل المواطنين بمديرية صرواح
[29/ديسمبر/2017]
استشهاد وإصابة ثلاثة مواطنين بغارات لطيران العدوان على صعدة
[29/ديسمبر/2017]
استشهاد أربعة مواطنين بغارة استهدفت منزلهم في غمر بصعدة 
[29/ديسمبر/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن 56 غارة على ست محافظات
[29/ديسمبر/2017]
