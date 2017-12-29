ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الجمعة، 29 - ديسمبر - 2017 الساعة 05:58:46م
الرئيس الصماد يزور الشيخ صادق الأحمر في الذكرى العاشرة لرحيل والده
قام الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى اليوم بزيارة إلى الشيخ صادق الأحمر وشقيقه حمير الأحمر وذلك في الذكرى العاشرة لرحيل الشيخ عبدالله بن حسين الأحمر.
مسيرات في المناطق الفلسطينية ضد قرار ترامب وإصابة مواطنين برصاص الاحتلال
شهدت مختلف المدن والبلدات والمخيمات الفلسطينية مسيرات غضب اليوم في جمعة الغضب الرابعة منذ إعلان الرئيس الامريكي دونالد ترمب اعلان مدينة القدس المحتلة عاصمة للكيان الصهيوني، فيما اعتدى جيش الاحتلال على المواطنين الفلسطينيين ما اسفر عن اصابة عدد منهم.
المؤشر نيكي يبدأ تعاملات طوكيو دون تغيير عن الإقفال السابق
بدأ المؤشر نيكي القياسي تعاملات بورصة طوكيو للأوراق المالية اليوم الخميس دون تغيير عن مستوى الإقفال السابق.
الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز..هدف سترلينج يكفي السيتي للفوز على نيوكاسل
حقق المتصدر مانشستر سيتي فوزه الثامن عشر على التوالي في الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز لكرة القدم، بتغلبه على مضيفه نيوكاسل يونايتد بهدف نظيف مساء امس، في الجولة العشرين من عمر المسابقة.
آخر الأخبار:
صد زحف لمرتزقة العدوان بإتجاه منطقتي الخنجر والمهاشمة شرق الجوف
لقاء موسع بمديرية السياني بإب لتعزيز التلاحم ورفد الجبهات
ارتفاع التضخم في ألمانيا 1.6% خلال ديسمبر
إطلاق صاروخي زلزال1 وزلزال2 على تجمعات مرتزقة العدوان في نهم
  Reports
Report: Over 7 Yemeni civilians killed, injured in 48 airstrikes
[29/ديسمبر/2017]
SANAA, Dec 29 (Saba) – At least seven civilians were killed and wounded in 48 airstrike launched by US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition warplanes on several Yemeni provinces over the past 24 hours, officials and medics told Saba on Friday.
In northern province of Jawf, two civilians were killed in an airstrike on a main road of Matama district and burning their truck loaded with vegetables.
Also, in Jawf, the aggression fighter jets waged nine raids on Khab washaaf and Matama districts.
In central province of Taiz, the warplane carried out a strike on national telecommunication networks of Zaher district.
In the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, a medic was killed and four patients were wounded when the warplanes of aggression waged four raids on Hais hospital and on an ambulance.
In the northern province of Saada, the fighter jets launched seven strikes on Baqem and Dhaher area, an air raid on Bani Maaen area of Razeh district, and three airstrikes on Saweh area of Ketaf district.
Meanwhile, the Saudi’s enemy fired missiles and artillery shelling in Aal-Tareq and Manbah areas of Razeh border district, leaving heavy damage to residents’ houses and farms .
In the province of Hajjah, some 127 km northwest of the capital Sanaa, ten Saudi aggression airstrikes targeted edi and Haradh districts.
In Marib province, about 173 km to the northeast of Sanaa, the aggression coalition warplanes waged 12 strikes on several areas of Serwah district, damaging residents’ houses and properties.
Meanwhile, the Saudi-paid aggression mercenaries targeted several areas in Serwah district by missiles and artillery shelling.

Sameera H.-zak

Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
استشهاد أربعة مواطنين بغارة استهدفت منزلهم في غمر بصعدة 
[29/ديسمبر/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن 56 غارة على ست محافظات
[29/ديسمبر/2017]
الصحة تدين بشدة استهداف طيران العدوان لمستشفى حيس بالحديدة
[28/ديسمبر/2017]
تحالف العدوان يواصل القصف الجوي والصاروخي على صعدة
[28/ديسمبر/2017]
استشهاد وإصابة خمسة مواطنين باستهداف طيران العدوان مستشفى حيس بالحديدة
[28/ديسمبر/2017]
