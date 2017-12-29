Report: Over 7 Yemeni civilians killed, injured in 48 airstrikes [29/ديسمبر/2017]

SANAA, Dec 29 (Saba) – At least seven civilians were killed and wounded in 48 airstrike launched by US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition warplanes on several Yemeni provinces over the past 24 hours, officials and medics told Saba on Friday.

In northern province of Jawf, two civilians were killed in an airstrike on a main road of Matama district and burning their truck loaded with vegetables.

Also, in Jawf, the aggression fighter jets waged nine raids on Khab washaaf and Matama districts.

In central province of Taiz, the warplane carried out a strike on national telecommunication networks of Zaher district.

In the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, a medic was killed and four patients were wounded when the warplanes of aggression waged four raids on Hais hospital and on an ambulance.

In the northern province of Saada, the fighter jets launched seven strikes on Baqem and Dhaher area, an air raid on Bani Maaen area of Razeh district, and three airstrikes on Saweh area of Ketaf district.

Meanwhile, the Saudi’s enemy fired missiles and artillery shelling in Aal-Tareq and Manbah areas of Razeh border district, leaving heavy damage to residents’ houses and farms .

In the province of Hajjah, some 127 km northwest of the capital Sanaa, ten Saudi aggression airstrikes targeted edi and Haradh districts.

In Marib province, about 173 km to the northeast of Sanaa, the aggression coalition warplanes waged 12 strikes on several areas of Serwah district, damaging residents’ houses and properties.

Meanwhile, the Saudi-paid aggression mercenaries targeted several areas in Serwah district by missiles and artillery shelling.



Sameera H.-zak



