50 Saudi-paid aggression mercenaries killed, injured in Taiz [29/ديسمبر/2017] TAIZ, Dec 29 (Saba) – Fifty of US-Saudi paid aggression coalition mercenaries were killed and injured overnight in an attack by the army and popular forces in west coast frontline north Yhakhtel of Taiz province, a military told Saba on Friday.



Also, Forces of the army and popular committees destroyed six mercenaries’ military vehicles in the attack, the official added.



Sameera H.-zak



Saba