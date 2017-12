Medic killed, 4 patients injured in 4 Saudi airstrikes on hospital in Hodeidah [28/ديسمبر/2017]

HODEIDAH, Dec 28 (Saba) – A medic was killed and four patients were wounded on Thursday when the US-Saudi aggression coalition warplanes waged four raids on Hais hospital and on an ambulance in Hodeidah province, an official told Saba.



Sameera H.-zak

Saba