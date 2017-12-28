6 Saudi soldiers, mercenary killed in Jizan, Asir [28/ديسمبر/2017]

NAJRAN, Dec 28 (Saba) - Sniper unit of the army and popular forces on Thursday shot dead five Saudi soldiers and a Saudi-paid aggression mercenary in several areas of Jizan and Asir borders provinces, a military official told Saba.



Three of the Saudi soldiers were gunned downtown behind Hamidha village and in Jahfan site, while the two others were shot dead in Kars site of Jizan, and the Saudi-paid mercenary was hit in Alab outlet of Asir border province.



Meanwhile, the artillery force of the army and popular committees fired Katyusha rockets against gatherings of Saudi-paid mercenaries in Msaheiah al-Kail area of Aridhah site, causing direct casualties.





Sameera H.-zak

Saba