Saudi-paid aggression mercenaries’ vehicle bombed in Marib [28/ديسمبر/2017]

MARIB, Dec 28 (Saba) - Forces of the army and popular committees destroyed a military vehicle of the US-Saudi paid aggression coalition mercenaries in Serwah district of Marib province on Thursday, a military official told Saba.



The attack killed around a dozen onboard the vehicle.



The army also fired shells at Saudi-paid aggression mercenaries’ gatherings in Zughn area.





Sameera H.-zak







Saba