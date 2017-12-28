ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الخميس، 28 - ديسمبر - 2017 الساعة 11:53:34م
الرئيس الصماد يقدم واجب العزاء لأسرة الشهيد ياسر الأحمر
قدم الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى اليوم واجب العزاء لأسرة العميد ياسر الأحمر الذي استشهد وهو يؤدي واجبه الوطني في الدفاع عن الوطن ومواجهة العدوان في جبهة الساحل الغربي.
الخارجية السورية: أردوغان يتحمل المسؤولية الأساسية في سفك الدم السوري
أكد مصدر رسمي في وزارة الخارجية السورية أن رئيس النظام التركي رجب طيب أردوغان يتحمل المسؤولية الأساسية في سفك الدم السوري وأن عدوانه ودخول قواته إلى الأراضي السورية هي إحدى صور دعم الإرهاب التكفيري.
المؤشر نيكي يبدأ تعاملات طوكيو دون تغيير عن الإقفال السابق
بدأ المؤشر نيكي القياسي تعاملات بورصة طوكيو للأوراق المالية اليوم الخميس دون تغيير عن مستوى الإقفال السابق.
الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز..هدف سترلينج يكفي السيتي للفوز على نيوكاسل
حقق المتصدر مانشستر سيتي فوزه الثامن عشر على التوالي في الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز لكرة القدم، بتغلبه على مضيفه نيوكاسل يونايتد بهدف نظيف مساء امس، في الجولة العشرين من عمر المسابقة.
آخر الأخبار:
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Army kills Saudi-paid mercenaries in Taiz
[28/ديسمبر/2017]
TAIZ, Dec 28 (Saba) – Numbers of US-backed Saudi-paid aggression mercenaries were killed and wounded on Thursday evening when the army and popular committees conducted two unique military operations against mercenaries’ sites in Wazeaih frontline of Taize province, a military official told Saba.

Another unique military operation was carried out by the army and popular forces against mercenaries’ sites in Bir Basha district.

Sameera H.-zak
Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
الصحة تدين بشدة استهداف طيران العدوان لمستشفى حيس بالحديدة
[28/ديسمبر/2017]
تحالف العدوان يواصل القصف الجوي والصاروخي على صعدة
[28/ديسمبر/2017]
استشهاد وإصابة خمسة مواطنين باستهداف طيران العدوان مستشفى حيس بالحديدة
[28/ديسمبر/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن 11 غارة على حرض وميدي
[28/ديسمبر/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن سبع غارات على مديرية صرواح
[28/ديسمبر/2017]
