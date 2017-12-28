Army kills Saudi-paid mercenaries in Taiz [28/ديسمبر/2017]

TAIZ, Dec 28 (Saba) – Numbers of US-backed Saudi-paid aggression mercenaries were killed and wounded on Thursday evening when the army and popular committees conducted two unique military operations against mercenaries’ sites in Wazeaih frontline of Taize province, a military official told Saba.



Another unique military operation was carried out by the army and popular forces against mercenaries’ sites in Bir Basha district.



Sameera H.-zak

