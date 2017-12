7 Saudi airstrikes hit Marib [28/ديسمبر/2017]

MARIB, Dec 28 (Saba) - The US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition warplanes on Thursday waged seven strikes on several areas of Serwah district of central province of Marib, an official told Saba.



The airstrikes caused heavy damage to residents’ houses and properties.



Meanwhile, the Saudi-paid aggression mercenaries targeted several areas of Marib.



Sameera H.-zak

Saba