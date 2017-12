11 Saudi aggression airstrikes hit Hajjah [28/ديسمبر/2017]

HAJJAH, Dec 28 (Saba) - The US-backed Saudi aggression coalition warplanes on Thursday launched 11 airstrikes on Haradh and Medi districts of Hajjah provinces, an official told Saba.



Meanwhile, the artillery forces of army and popular committees shelled gatherings of Saudi-paid mercenaries in the north desert of Medi, causing direct casualties.



Sameera H.-zak

