2 civilians killed in airstrike on Jawf [28/ديسمبر/2017]

JAWF, Dec 28 (Saba) - Two civilians on Thursday were killed in US-backed Saudi aggression coalition airstrikes on a main road of Jawf province, an official told Saba.



The warplanes launched three strikes on the main road of Matama district, killing the two citizens and burning their truck loaded with vegetables.

Saba