الخميس، 28 - ديسمبر - 2017
  Reports
Report: Saudi conducts 45 airstrikes, kill 6 civilians in 24 hours
[28/ديسمبر/2017]

SANAA, Dec 28 (Saba) – The US-baked Saudi aggression coalition warplanes launched over 54 air strikes over the past 24 hours, killing at least six Yemeni civilians, including a woman, and wounding a person when targeting several Yamani cities, officials and medics told Saba on Thursday.

In the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, five civilians, from Yusif Saeed Rami family, were killed when the aggression’s warplane waged an strike on their house in Jahrofah area of Tahita district.
Also in Hodeidah province, the Saudi aggression airstrike targeted a civilian’s car in Jurahi district, and another one on Khokha junction road of Hais district, leaving heavy damage to public and private properties.

In northern province of Jawf, an old woman was shot dead by a Saudi aggression mercenary sniper in Almutoon district, as the aggression warplanes also waged five airstrikes at the same district.

In the southern province of Dhalee, a civilian was injured in an aggression airstrike on farm’s water pump in Damt district.

In the province of Hajjah, some 127 km northwest of the capital Sanaa, the fighter jets waged ten strikes on Medi and Haradh districts, and another one on Mahabisha triangle.
In Sanaa province, the aggression fighter jets carried out nine strikes on several area of Nehm district.

In the northern province of Saada, the warplanes launched three strikes on Shaeer valley in Baqem district and other six on Boqa and Sawh areas of Ketaf district.

Meanwhile, the Saudi aggression missile and artillery forces shelled several areas of Razeh border district, also in Saada.

In the border province of Najran, the enemy air force carried out two raids on Al-Shorfa site.

In border province of Jizan, an airstrike was waged on Qiwa village and three on Qaim AL-Siyabah area, while Apaches launched more than 198 rockets on Huraira and Romdhah area.

In central province of Marib, about 173 km to the northeast of Yemen's capital, the US-Saudi-paid aggression mercenaries fired artillery shells at civilians’ farms in Hurib Al-qramish district.


Writing by Sameer H.; Editing by Zak
saba
