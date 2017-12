US-Saudi aggression warplanes hit Marib [28/ديسمبر/2017]



MARIB, Dec 28 (Saba) – The US-Saudi aggression warplanes attack on Thursday Serwah district of Marib province, an official told Saba.



The strikes hit the areas of Makhdarah, Najad and Hilan in the district.



Moreover, the Saudi-paid mercenaries waged an artillery shelling on houses and farms of the citizens in the same district, the official added.

AA

Saba