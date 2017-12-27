Army targets Saudi-paid mercenaries in Medi [28/ديسمبر/2017]

Medi, Dec 28 (Saba) – The artillery Force of the Army and popular committees fired at gatherings of US-backed Saudi-paid aggression mercenaries in the desert north of Medi district in the northern border province of Hajjah, a military official told Saba on Thursday.



The artillery shelling, which tools place late of Wednesday, also destroyed a military vehicle of the mercenaries at the same area, killing and injuring several mercenaries.



Sameera H.-zak

Saba