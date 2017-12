5 civilians killed in aggression airstrike on Hodeidah [28/ديسمبر/2017]

HODEIDAH, Dec 28 (Saba) – Five civilians, from the one family, were killed on Wednesday night when a US-baked Saudi-led aggression coalition warplane waged an strike on Tahtia of Hodeidah province, an official told Saba.



The airstrike targeted the family’s house, killing the family and destroying the home.



Also, the aggression warplanes targeted a civilian’s car in Jurahi district of Hodidah province.



Sameera H.-zak

Saba