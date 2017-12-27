Army shells Saudi soldiers in Najran, Jizan, Asir [28/ديسمبر/2017]

NAJRAN, Dec 28 (Saba) - Units of the army and the popular committees on Wednesday evening fired at US-Saudi-led aggression coalition soldiers' gatherings in sites of Najran, Jizan, and Asir borders provinces, a military official told Saba.



The artillery shelling targeted Tabat Al-Khashbaa in Najran, while two of the Saudi-paid mercenaries were sniped in Tuba.



In Jizan, the artillery of the army and popular forces attacked Saudi soldiers' gatherings in Abidiah, east of Kars, north Hamidhah and Khel villages, causing direct casualties.



In Asir, the artillery also fired at Saudi soldiers in Raboaa, Alab crossing and behind Maseal site.



Meanwhile, the Saudi aggression warplanes waged airstrikes on Qiwa village of Jizan.







Sameera H.-zak

Saba