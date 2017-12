7 Saudi aggression airstrikes hit Saada [28/ديسمبر/2017]



SAADA, Dec 28 (Saba) – The US-Backed Saudi-led aggression coalition warplanes on Wednesday night carried out eight air strikes on several areas of Ketaf and Boqem districts of Saada province, a security official told Saba.



The warplaned launched five strikes on Shaeer valley in Baqem district and other three on Boqa area of Ketaf district.



Sameera H.-zak

Saba