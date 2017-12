US-Saudi aggression airstrike hits Hodeidah [28/ديسمبر/2017]

HODEIDAH, Dec 28 (Saba) - The US-backed Saudi aggression coalition on Wednesday evening launched an air raid on Hais district of Hodeidah, an official told Saba.



The strike targeted Khokhah junction road and lift a huge damage in resident's houses and properties .



Sameera H.-zak

Saba