آخر تحديث: الأربعاء، 27 - ديسمبر - 2017 الساعة 11:30:35م
الرئيس الصماد يلتقي عدد من مشائخ ووجهاء مديرية بني الحارث بأمانة العاصمة
التقى الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى اليوم عدد من مشائخ ووجهاء مديرية بني الحارث بأمانة العاصمة.
​بوليفيا: قرار غواتيمالا نقل سفارتها إلى القدس بيع للكرامة
أدان الرئيس البوليفي إيفو موراليس قرار غواتيمالا نقل سفارتها لدى كيان الاحتلال الإسرائيلى إلى مدينة القدس المحتلة مؤكدا أنه يمثل انتهاكا صارخا للقانون والشرعية الدولية.
تراجع أسعار النفط
تراجعت اليوم أسعار النفط في آسيا تحت تأثير عمليات سحب ارباح على إثر الارتفاع الذي حققته يوم الثلاثاء.
الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز..ليفربول يعمق ليفربول يعمق جراح سوانزي بخماسية
حقّق فريق ليفربول فوزًا سلسًا على ضيفه متذيل الترتيب سوانزي سيتي بخماسية نظيفة مساء امس على ملعب "أنفيلد"، في الجولة 20 من الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز لكرة القدم.
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Army kills mercenaries in Taiz
[27/ديسمبر/2017]
TAIZ, Dec. 27 (Saba) - A number of the US-Saudi aggression mercenaries were killed on Wednesday in qualitative operations in Taiz province.

Two military vehicles were also destroyed by the army and popular forces in an ambush north of Yakhtil Front in Mocha district in the province.

The official said that artillery of the army and popular forces targeted gatherings of the aggression's mercenaries west of Harzin Hill, and near Khaled Camp in Mawza'a district.

The official added another military armored vehicle carrying with mercenaries was smashed west of Rishan Mount front, resulting the killing of onboard.

HA

Saba
