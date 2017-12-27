Army kills mercenaries in Taiz [27/ديسمبر/2017]

TAIZ, Dec. 27 (Saba) - A number of the US-Saudi aggression mercenaries were killed on Wednesday in qualitative operations in Taiz province.



Two military vehicles were also destroyed by the army and popular forces in an ambush north of Yakhtil Front in Mocha district in the province.



The official said that artillery of the army and popular forces targeted gatherings of the aggression's mercenaries west of Harzin Hill, and near Khaled Camp in Mawza'a district.



The official added another military armored vehicle carrying with mercenaries was smashed west of Rishan Mount front, resulting the killing of onboard.



