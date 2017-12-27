New massacres of US-Saudi aggression leave over 120 dead, wounded [27/ديسمبر/2017]



SANA’A, Dec. 27 (Saba) – The US-Saudi aggression war jets committed new massacres against Yemeni people over the past few hours, leaving more than 120 martyrs and wounded in several provinces, a military official told Saba on Wednesday.



The enemy’s warplanes waged several raids on Shahra Souk in Alhaima Alsufla area of al-Ta'ezzya district in Taiz province, which led to the killing and injuring of more than 100 citizens in an initial toll, the official said.



He pointed out that the aircrafts launched a raid on Al-Omari Schools in Thubab district and four raids on different areas of Mawza district, while the enemy’s mercenaries shelled with artillery the areas adjacent to the Paint Factory and Ibn Sina Hospital in Sala district, which resulted in material damage.



In Hodeidah province, the official said 14 citizens of one family were killed after a raid on a farm in Tuhita district, indicating that the aggression’s warplanes launched more than 30 raids on Alkhokha district and its coasts and Apache planes implemented more than four sorties on the district and its suburbs.



A woman and a girl were killed in a raid on al-Jatham district in Razeh district of Saada province, while a woman, a man and a child were seriously injured in a raid on the home of a citizen in Bani Ma’een area in the same district, according to the military official.



The warplanes also carried out seven raids on Boqa area of Kutaf district and a raid on Mandaba area in Baqem district in Saada province.



The official said that the aggressive aircrafts launched a raid on the village of Eyal Mohammed in Nehm district, which led to the death of a citizen and the destruction of his home and caused damage in the nearby houses.



He added that a hostile air raid struck Sabra Camp in Belad al-Ros district of Sana’a province.



Meanwhile, the aggression’s aircrafts launched a raid on Bahra Mountain in Serwah district of Marib province, eight raids on the areas of Harad and Medi in Hajjah province, and a raid on the Red Mountain in al-Zaher district of Jawf province.



In Najran, the aggressive planes waged two raids on al-Tala’a site.



BA



Saba