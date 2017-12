Saudi aggression Air Force launches over 30 air raids on Hodeidah [27/ديسمبر/2017]



HODEIDAH, Dec. 27 (Saba) - The American-Saudi aggression air force launched over 30 raids on Hodeidah Province over the past 24 hours, a security official told Saba on Wednesday .



The raids targeted Al- Khokha district and its coasts, the official added without giving further details .



Nona Saad/Zak

Saba