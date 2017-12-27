Yemen's Arab Baath Socialist Party condemns US-Saudi aggression war crimes [27/ديسمبر/2017]

SANAA, Dec 27 (Saba) - Yemen's Arab Baath Socialist Party strongly condemned US-Saudi aggression war crimes on the Yemeni people, saying the aggression has bypassed all red lines.



In a statement obtained by Saba, the party's leadership said the as aggression's coalition has violated all international laws, holding the international community to bear responsibility to completely lift the blockade and allow humanitarian aid and commercial goods to enter the country.



The party also called for immediate stop of the aggression war against the Yemeni people.





Amal-zak

saba