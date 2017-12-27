Report: Over 118 Yemeni civilians killed, injured in 47+ airstrikes [27/ديسمبر/2017]



SANAA, Dec 27 (Saba) – At least 118 civilians were killed and wounded in more than 47 airstrikes launched by the US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition warplanes on several Yemeni provinces over the past 24 hours, officials and medics told Saba on Wednesday.



In Sanaa province, the aggression warplanes waged an air raid on Belad Al-Russ district, damaging residents’ homes and properties.



In Nehm district of Marib province, one civilian was killed when aggression coalition airstrike hit his house in Eyal-Mohammed area.



In Taiz province, southwestern the country, at least 100 civilians were killed and injured in several airstrikes on Shohrah popular market. Most of the injured were in critical conditions.

In Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, 14 civilians were killed in Saudi aggression airstrikes on a farm in Tahtiah district.



Also in Hodeidah, the US-baked Saudi aggression warplanes carried out more than thirty air raids on Khokhah district, causing heavy damage to residents’ properties.



In northern province of Saada, three civilians, including a child, were seriously wounded in a hostile US-Saudi air raid on a house in Razih district. Also in Saada, the aggression warplane waged an air raid on Baqem border district, as well as ten airstrikes on Kutaf district, and other three air raids on Mandabah area of Baqem district.



In Boqaa border crossing, about 150 km north of Saada, the fighter jets of the aggression conducted four airstrikes.



In Hajjah province, northwest of the country, the US-backed Saudi aggression coalition fighter jets waged eight airstrikes on Haradh and Medi districts.





Writing by Sameera al-Mahdi, Editing by Zak

