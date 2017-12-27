ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الأربعاء، 27 - ديسمبر - 2017 الساعة 05:50:22م
الرئيس الصماد يلتقي عدد من مشائخ ووجهاء مديرية بني الحارث بأمانة العاصمة
التقى الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى اليوم عدد من مشائخ ووجهاء مديرية بني الحارث بأمانة العاصمة.
​بوليفيا: قرار غواتيمالا نقل سفارتها إلى القدس بيع للكرامة
أدان الرئيس البوليفي إيفو موراليس قرار غواتيمالا نقل سفارتها لدى كيان الاحتلال الإسرائيلى إلى مدينة القدس المحتلة مؤكدا أنه يمثل انتهاكا صارخا للقانون والشرعية الدولية.
تراجع أسعار النفط
تراجعت اليوم أسعار النفط في آسيا تحت تأثير عمليات سحب ارباح على إثر الارتفاع الذي حققته يوم الثلاثاء.
الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز..ليفربول يعمق ليفربول يعمق جراح سوانزي بخماسية
حقّق فريق ليفربول فوزًا سلسًا على ضيفه متذيل الترتيب سوانزي سيتي بخماسية نظيفة مساء امس على ملعب "أنفيلد"، في الجولة 20 من الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز لكرة القدم.
انطلاق المرحلة الثانية من البطولة المدرسية الثانية لكرة القدم بأمانة العاصمة
الملتقى الإسلامي يدين مجازر العدوان ويدعو إلى رفد الجبهات
كلية مجتمع الأفاق تكرم أوائل الطلاب في التخصصات الطبية والتقنية
تشييع جثمان الشهيد الرائد عبده حمود الجميلي
  International
Sanaa mayor meets UNICEF official
[27/ديسمبر/2017]
SANAA, Dec 27 (Saba) – Mayor of the capital Sanaa Hammoud Mohammed Obbad met with UNICEF Resident Representative to Yemen, Meritxell Relano.

At the meeting, which took place on Tuesday, the officials discussed ways to enhance a coordination and cooperation between the government of Yemen and the UNICEF to support needs of the internally displaced people (IDP).

They also discussed means to combat the spread of epidemics, diseases and water contamination that caused from targeting and destroying the infrastructure by US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition air strikes.

Mrs. Relano stressed that the UNICEF would double its efforts in 2018 to help the Yemeni people.


Ali Ahsan
Saba
