Sanaa mayor meets UNICEF official [27/ديسمبر/2017]

SANAA, Dec 27 (Saba) – Mayor of the capital Sanaa Hammoud Mohammed Obbad met with UNICEF Resident Representative to Yemen, Meritxell Relano.



At the meeting, which took place on Tuesday, the officials discussed ways to enhance a coordination and cooperation between the government of Yemen and the UNICEF to support needs of the internally displaced people (IDP).



They also discussed means to combat the spread of epidemics, diseases and water contamination that caused from targeting and destroying the infrastructure by US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition air strikes.



Mrs. Relano stressed that the UNICEF would double its efforts in 2018 to help the Yemeni people.





Ali Ahsan

Saba