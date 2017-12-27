ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الأربعاء، 27 - ديسمبر - 2017 الساعة 05:50:22م
الرئيس الصماد يلتقي عدد من مشائخ ووجهاء مديرية بني الحارث بأمانة العاصمة
التقى الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى اليوم عدد من مشائخ ووجهاء مديرية بني الحارث بأمانة العاصمة.
​بوليفيا: قرار غواتيمالا نقل سفارتها إلى القدس بيع للكرامة
أدان الرئيس البوليفي إيفو موراليس قرار غواتيمالا نقل سفارتها لدى كيان الاحتلال الإسرائيلى إلى مدينة القدس المحتلة مؤكدا أنه يمثل انتهاكا صارخا للقانون والشرعية الدولية.
تراجع أسعار النفط
تراجعت اليوم أسعار النفط في آسيا تحت تأثير عمليات سحب ارباح على إثر الارتفاع الذي حققته يوم الثلاثاء.
الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز..ليفربول يعمق ليفربول يعمق جراح سوانزي بخماسية
حقّق فريق ليفربول فوزًا سلسًا على ضيفه متذيل الترتيب سوانزي سيتي بخماسية نظيفة مساء امس على ملعب "أنفيلد"، في الجولة 20 من الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز لكرة القدم.
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Yemen calls Int'l community to press for stopping Saudi aggression war
[27/ديسمبر/2017]

SANAA, Dec 27 (Saba) – Yemen's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday called the international community to pressure for stopping the Saudi-led aggression coalition war against the Yemeni people.

In a statement obtained by Saba, the ministry stressed that the aggression coalition have been committing war crimes against the Yemeni people, their properties and infrastructure of the country since three years ago.

The ministry said the aggression war is flagrant violation to the international laws.

The ministry reaffirmed that the solution to the conflict will never ever be through military solution, but through sitting around the negotiation table and reaching a political settlement.

Amal /Zak
saba
