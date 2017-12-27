Yemen calls Int'l community to press for stopping Saudi aggression war [27/ديسمبر/2017]



SANAA, Dec 27 (Saba) – Yemen's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday called the international community to pressure for stopping the Saudi-led aggression coalition war against the Yemeni people.



In a statement obtained by Saba, the ministry stressed that the aggression coalition have been committing war crimes against the Yemeni people, their properties and infrastructure of the country since three years ago.



The ministry said the aggression war is flagrant violation to the international laws.



The ministry reaffirmed that the solution to the conflict will never ever be through military solution, but through sitting around the negotiation table and reaching a political settlement.



