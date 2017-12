Over 50 citizens killed, wounded in Saudi air strikes on Taiz [27/ديسمبر/2017]



TAIZ, Dec 27 (Saba) – Over citizens were killed and wounded in Saudi air strikes on al-Taizih city in a province of Taiz overnight, an official told Saba on Wednesday.



The strikes hit popular Souk in the district, killing and wounding more than 50 civilians, the official added.





AA

Saba