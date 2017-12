Army targets Saudi paid mercenaries in Medi [27/ديسمبر/2017]

MEDI, Dec 27 (Saba) – Tens of US-backed Saudi-paid aggression coalition mercenaries were killed and wounded by the artillery force of the army and popular committees in Medi district north of Hajjah province, a military official told Saba.



The shelling targeted the enemy gathering in the Medi desert, killing and injuring dozens.



Sameera H.-Zak

Saba