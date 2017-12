Deaths, injured from Tuesday airstrikes on Yemen's market rise to 100 [27/ديسمبر/2017]



TAIZ, Dec 27 (Saba) - The toll of deaths and injured civilians from Tuesday US-Saudi aggression coalition airstrikes on Shohrah popular market in Taiz province has increased to 100, an official and medics told Saba.



The injured were rushed to hospitals in Taiz and Ibb provinces as most of whom were in serious conditions, the official added.



Sameera H.-zak

Saba