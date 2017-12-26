Army attacks mercenaries' sites in Najran, Aser [27/ديسمبر/2017]

NAJRAN, Dec 27 (Saba) – Tens of US-Saudi aggression coalition soldiers and mercenaries on Tuesday evening were killed and wounded by the artillery force of the army and popular committees in Najran and Aser border provinces, a military official told Saba.

In Najran, units of the army and popular forces carrid out an attack on mercenaries’ sites in Talaa area.



Also the aggression warplanes waged two raids at the same area.



In Aser, the artillery force of the army and popular committees shelled several mercenaries’ sites in Alab crossing point.



Meanwhile, Snipers of the army also shot dead a Saudi solider at the same crossing point.



Sameera H.-zak

Saba