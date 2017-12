Army targets US-Saudi paid mercenaries in Marib [27/ديسمبر/2017]

MARIB, Dec 27 (Saba) – The army and popular forces on Tuesday carried out an attack on US-backed Saudi paid aggression coalition mercenaries’ sites in Najed area northeast Serwah district of Marib province, a military official told Saba.



Meanwhile, the artillery of the army and popular committees shelled mercenaries’ sites in Makhadarh area of Serwah district.



Sameera H.-zak

Saba