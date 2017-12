Civilian killed in airstrike on Nehm [27/ديسمبر/2017]

MARIB, Dec 27 (Saba) – A civilian was killed on Tuesday evening when US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition airstrike hit his house in Marib province, an official told Saba.



The strike targeted the house in Eyal-Mohammed area, leaving heavy damage.



Sameera H.-zak

