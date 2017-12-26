Hostile warplanes injure three civilians in Razih, Sa'ada [26/ديسمبر/2017] SA'ADA, Dec. 26 (Saba) - Three citizens were wounded in a hostile US-Saudi raid on a house in Razih district in Sa'ada province.



An official in the province told Saba that the aggression coalition targeted the house in Bani Maeen area, injuring seriously a man, a child, and a woman.





The official said that the hostile warplanes launched four raids on al-Boqa'a area in the district of Kutaf, and an raid on Mandaba area in the border bdistrict of Baqem.



HA



